Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in children and teenagers

Almost one in five new Covid-19 infections are currently detected in children and teenagers in Belgium, health officials stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

Over the past week, the biggest increase in the number of infections was seen in children (+84%) and teenagers (+18%), according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

“In total, almost one in five new infections is now detected in children and teenagers,” Van Gucht said. “Undoubtedly, this is partly due to the extensive testing campaigns currently being carried out in outbreaks in various schools.”

Since this week and because of the more infectious UK variant, primary school children who, in class or during lunch, sat next to a child who tested positive for Covid-19, will also be considered high-risk contacts.

The change from being considered low-risk contacts to high-risk contacts means that they will now also have to get tested on day 1 and 7 of their quarantine.

An in-depth explanation of the latest update to Belgium’s testing strategy can be found here.

