   
Father throws himself and six-year-old daughter off viaduct
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
    Father throws himself and six-year-old daughter off viaduct

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    The viaduct at the scene. © Google Maps

    A man threw himself and his six-year-old daughter from the Vilvoorde viaduct early on Wednesday morning, mayor Hans Bonte (sp.a) has confirmed.

    Emergency services received a call at around 03.30 and attended the scene on the Harensesteenweg. The man and the child had been killed on impact.

    The prosecutor’s office for Halle-Vilvoorde is in charge of the case.

    Our emergency services are also fully engaged in notifying the family and assisting them after this dramatic event,” said Bonte.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    If you have been having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone else, contact one of the help organisations listed here.

