‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon

The focus should be on making sure everyone complies with the current measures. “Everything is closed already, more or less. We also have to keep an eye on mental health and not let the economy collapse.”
According to former Covid-19 spokesperson Emmanuel André, however, taking further measures is essential.
“If we do take steps, we might be able to postpone the third wave a bit. In this way we buy time to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” he said. “That’s the game, if you want to call it that, that’s going on right now.”
While it is true that most of the neighbouring countries currently have stricter measures in force, Jambon pointed out that this is because their figures are worse than in Belgium, and that similar curfew would not be understood or complied with by large parts of the population.
“With this more infectious variant, what we have to focus on is going into quarantine and isolating ourselves if we are infected,” Jambon said. “And lots of testing. That is the direction we have to go.”