   
‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Latest News:
‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19...
‘As soon as it is time to reopen,...
Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A...
Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due...
‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    ‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon
    Belgium in 72nd place for handling of Covid-19, New Zealand top
    Almost raped in Cinquantenaire, Brussels woman begins fight for safer streets
    Belgium is confident it justified travel restrictions to EU leaders
    Belgians’ gross salary increased by nearly 2% on average in 2020
    Inward investment in Flanders down by more than half in 2020
    Covid-19: In one month British variant will overrun Belgium
    25 arrests in Rotterdam as curfew protests continue
    Rain expected in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while reproduction rate drops
    Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine production back on track
    Decision to close schools again is up to parliament, says Education Minister
    Crossing the border while exercising is still allowed, police assure
    Wallonia considers free public transport to vaccination centres
    First positive results from vaccination reported from Israel
    Police will not carry out fixed checks on travel ban
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    King Philippe praised Belgium for its central role in Covid-19 vaccination campaigns across the world, underlining the responsibility the country bears, in his New Year’s speech.

    During a digital ceremony, the King addressed Belgium’s authorities in a speech held from the Royal Palace’s Throne Room, in which he stated that international partners thank and congratulate him for “the crucial role of Belgium in the fight against the coronavirus.”

    Those congratulations and thanks are meant for all governments and the country as a whole, according to him. “I am therefore pleased and proud to pass them on to you.”

    “We can be proud of that,” he said, adding that, as a result, a great responsibility rests on Belgium’s shoulders. “The world is counting on us.”

    Belgium is at the centre of vaccination campaigns across the world – thanks to our contribution to the development, production and distribution of corona vaccines, according to the King.

    Related News:

     

    “This is no coincidence, but the result of a long-term vision and strategy. It is also the result of an extraordinary collaboration between governments and universities, between the public sector and industry.”

    These “extraordinary achievements of medical science” can also serve as a model for success on other fronts, he said, adding that Belgium is facing “enormous socio-economic challenges,” which have been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

    If handled well, the country and its governments can open up new opportunities for everyone, but especially the youth. “It requires bold choices to accelerate job creation and business creation and to improve social inclusion,” he added.

    Notably, King Philippe also spoke about being pleased with the new fully-fledged federal government, led by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who also held a New Year’s speech.

    “This government is the result of our democratic process,” he said. “It has taken a long and patient journey to unite different social visions around a common project. Now there is a solid team – and we can only rejoice.”

    The King’s full speech can be read here, in Dutch, French or German.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times