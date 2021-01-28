   
14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium, causality not established
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Latest News:
14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium, causality not...
Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports...
9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit...
Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots ...
Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium, causality not established
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    ‘Not much room’ for extra measures against UK variant, says Jambon
    When will it be safe to see vaccinated loved ones?
    Belgium in 72nd place for handling of Covid-19, New Zealand top
    Almost raped in Cinquantenaire, Brussels woman begins fight for safer streets
    Belgium is confident it justified travel restrictions to EU leaders
    View more
    Share article:

    14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium, causality not established

    Thursday, 28 January 2021

    In Belgium, 14 people have died after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, but no causal link between the two has been formally established, according to the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP).

    Every week, the FAMHP publishes an overview of the adverse reactions reported following the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine, aiming to increase confidence in vaccines by demonstrating transparency.

    Since the start of Belgium’s vaccination campaign, 264 suspected side effects, associated with vaccines, have been reported on the European EudraVigilance database, according to the agency.

    The vast majority of these side effects concern the Comirnaty vaccine from the Pfizer/BioNTech laboratories (262 cases, compared to two for the Moderna vaccine).

    Of the 264 Belgian notifications, 37 are considered serious.

    The majority of the effects reported are known and described in the summary of product characteristics (SPC) and in the vaccine leaflet. These effects were generally resolved within a few days after vaccination, explained the FAMHP.

    14 reports signalled a death, all for patients who were all over 70 years old, and five even over 90 years old.

    “The fact that the reported deaths did not present a common clinical picture is a rather reassuring element, as is the fact that the deaths occurred after a variable period of time,” the FAMHP said.

    “To date, no causal relationship has been formally established” with the Covid-19 vaccine.

    Vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines started in Belgium on 28 December 2020 and 18 January 2021, respectively.

    The Brussels Times