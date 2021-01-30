   
An entire Belgian police zone placed in quarantine
Saturday, 30 January, 2021
    © Belga

    The 103 staff members of the police zone of eastern Walloon Brabant have been placed in quarantine, after several people were contaminated with coronavirus, its spokesman said Saturday evening.

    Four positive cases had been detected last week, justifying a request for testing of all staff, starting Friday.

    The first results establish that four additional agents are infected, including some by the British variant of the disease.

    Pending further results, the authorities have decided to impose quarantine on the 103 workers in the area.

    In addition, all police stations, including the central police station of Jodoigne, will be closed from this Saturday at 9:00 PM until Tuesday, February 2 at 2:00 PM. Basic police services will be provided through collaboration with neighbouring areas.

    The Brussels Times