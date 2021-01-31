   
Once hairdressers reopen, they should stay open, says De Croo
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
Latest News:
RMI warns of slippery roads on Sunday evening...
Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels...
Belgian businesses worry amid a winter sales flop...
Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16...
Once hairdressers reopen, they should stay open, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    RMI warns of slippery roads on Sunday evening in Liège, Luxembourg
    Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels
    Belgian businesses worry amid a winter sales flop
    Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions
    Once hairdressers reopen, they should stay open, says De Croo
    Research: Antarctic micro-algae play a role in climate change
    200 arrests at Brussels anti-coronavirus protests
    Coronavirus : Eastern Limburg coded red on European epidemic map
    Germany threatens labs with legal action over vaccine delays
    Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped a covid test
    Insurance required for scooters, hoverboards and electric wheelchairs
    Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine
    Covid-19: Epidemic in Belgium not growing, but not really shrinking either
    Vaccines: EU admits ‘error’ over border controls in Northern Ireland
    Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says
    Ryad Merhy becomes Belgium’s first world boxing champion
    An entire Belgian police zone placed in quarantine
    Antwerp’s neighbourhood test push sees low infection rate
    Bad weather: calls for caution on roads due to snow & ice
    Belgium’s first AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in February
    View more
    Share article:

    Once hairdressers reopen, they should stay open, says De Croo

    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    A possible reopening of the contact professions, which the consultation committee will consider again on 5 February, should not be temporary, according to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Sunday.

    “If hairdressers reopen, it must be for good. We don’t want a yo-yo effect,” De Croo told VRT, stressing that since the start of the wave, Belgium has tried to ensure stable measures, unlike other countries where further restrictions have been required after relaxations.

    De Croo reiterated his understanding of the psychological fatigue shown by the population and reiterated his appeal to “experts in the broadest sense, including politicians” to avoid any verbal outbidding, especially in view of the constantly changing situation.

    Related Newscontact

     

    “If the situation continues to evolve as it is now, if we continue to do what we have done well so far – and the vast majority of Belgians have done it well – this is the best guarantee that we will not have to take additional measures,” he said.

    He mentioned the possibility of “deconfinement in a very cautious way” because “week after week, we are moving forward, we are moving towards a situation where we can do more”.

    “The Belgian situation compared to other countries remains quite positive, the measures implemented since November remain the right ones, we can see the results”, assured De Croo. Vaccination plays an essential role in this respect. According to the Prime Minister, Belgium is “in the European pack”.

    The progress of the vaccination will be decisive for the reopening of the horeca and events. A large part of the population will be vaccinated by the autumn, according to the Prime Minister. “We are asking a lot of people, so we will reopen as soon as we can”.

    The Brussels Times