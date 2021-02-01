   
Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid...
Easing measures for young people should not depend...
SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this...
De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas...
Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says
    SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this year
    De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    ‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask to prioritise young people for vaccines
    Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up
    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
    Cheat Sheet: What changes 1 Feb
    500 protesters arrested at Brussels Covid-19 rally, none in jail
    More than 1 in 4 Belgian municipalities have poorly secured websites
    Limit doctors’ incomes to €290,000, mutual fund suggests
    Ryanair expecting worst financial year in its history
    Tournée Minérale: Belgians challenged to alcohol-free February for fifth year in a row
    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
    Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face fines
    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop
    Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits
    UK to apply to join trans-Pacific free trade partnership
    View more
    Share article:

    Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s federal government will soon start paying the experts advising the authorities about the coronavirus crisis for their advice, in hopes of calming rising tensions between politicians and experts.

    The decision about payment of the GEMS-experts, which include Erika Vlieghe, Steven Van Gucht, Pierre Van Damme and Marc Van Ranst, was already made in December, when the new advisory board was erected, but the official arrangement has only been made recently.

    It concerns sitting fees per attended meeting, at a rate of €50 per hour of meeting, reports Le Soir, which is the same rate as the experts of the Superior Health Council and the Federal Health Care Knowledge Centre.

    “This should make their position clearer,” government sources told the newpaper. “In this way, they are really in the service of the government.”

    Related News:

     

    “However, payment does not change our deontology,” chair of the GEMS expert council Erika Vlieghe, told De Standaard. “Our deontological starting point is that we decide on every advice by consensus with the experts.”

    “That means that everyone defends it afterwards, even if you do not fully agree with it. This does not mean that we also have to defend political decisions, even if they were taken on the basis of that advice,” she added.

    “We have to respect them, but it is not up to us to defend them,” Vlieghe said. “That is a task for the politicians who made that decision.”

    Rising Tensions

    On Sunday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated in VRT programme ‘De Zevende Dag’ that he calls on “all experts” to base their statements on facts, adding that “everyone could stand to be more careful, both in science and politics.”

    His statements were a reaction to the rising tension between experts and the government, particularly following the recent criticism of the leader of the Francophone liberal MR party, Georges-Louis Bouchez, about virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    Last week, Bouchez said that “if you are paid by the government, you should be loyal to the government and not constantly question its decisions.”

    However, Van Ranst accused Bouchez of lying, or being ill-informed, “which is just as bad, because you are deliberately damaging the reputation of the experts.”

    “I have not received a single euro from the government since the start of 2020. That is okay. Lying about it in the media is not. You may apologise,” Van Ranst tweeted.

    Last week, Egbert Lachaert, leader of the Flemish liberal Open VLD party, also criticised the experts for “over-communicating” after Van Ranst said that reopening hairdressers on 13 February was “totally unfeasible.

    While most other parties do not openly criticise the experts in the same way as Bouchez, members of the Flemish rightwing N-VA and Christian-democrat CD&V parties have also repeatedly stressed that it is the government that makes the final decisions, not the experts.

    A Ministerial Decree is about the experts’ compensation is completely ready, and now lies with the Finance Inspectorate for advice, report local media. After that, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke still has to sign it before it can come into force.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times