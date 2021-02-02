   
Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves...
Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant...
Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues...
Brussels hotels attempt ‘cuddle contact’ relaunch...
EU implements stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
    Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant
    Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues
    Brussels hotels attempt ‘cuddle contact’ relaunch
    EU implements stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals
    Brussels plans to extend its cycling network
    Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station
    Silver price soars, as reddit forum looks for the next ‘Gamestop’
    Extra police in Brussels Cinquantenaire Park after attempted rape
    Stabbing in Brussels station leaves several injured
    Magritte’s ‘The month of the harvest’ goes up for auction
    Europol warns of fake negative Covid-19 certificates
    Netherlands could end controversial curfew on 10 February
    Illegal waste increased by 350 tonnes in Brussels last year
    Experts advising Belgium’s government will soon be paid
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says
    SNCB closes ticket offices in 44 stations this year
    De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    View more
    Share article:

    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    It isn’t ever wise to come between a Belgian and their bicycle, but thieves now have another reason to think twice before snatching a cyclist’s main method of transport.  

    Police in Ghent, where bike theft is particularly high, have planted “bait-bikes” equipped with GPS trackers throughout the city to lure would-be thieves. Once the bike is stolen, police are able to trace it to its location and apprehend the culprit. 

    Authorities are keeping quiet about the details of the program in order to ensure its effectiveness, but the bikes are described as ordinary-looking and the data won’t just catch thieves, but also help identify patterns and hotspots for bike theft.

    While bike theft has generally been down since COVID-19, there were 555 reports of stolen bicycles in Brussels alone in just the first half of last year.

    Related Posts

    Bait bikes are already in use in multiple cities across the world in which cycling is a popular method of getting around. Police have had success with them in London, Vancouver, and even Washington, D.C. 

    In one case in London, a stolen bait-bike was traced to a three-man operation that uncovered an additional 60 stolen bicycles, each worth up to €5,500.

    The Ghent initiative began last year but experienced technical difficulties. These were resolved in November, and the program has since seen success. 

    “Everything is working again,” Matto Langeraert, a spokesperson for the Ghent police, told VRT. “In nine days, 5 bikes were stolen and we were able to catch 4 of the thieves.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times