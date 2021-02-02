Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days

The rainfall in Belgium of recent days is expected to continue, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), with heavy rain possible on Wednesday.

Belgium will face light to moderate rain on Tuesday morning, transiting from west to east. In the afternoon, the weather will vary between clear skies and showers.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 7 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 12 degrees in the centre of the country.

On Tuesday evening, showers will still be possible. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the weather will generally become dry over most of the regions, but towards dawn, a new active disturbance will approach Belgium from France, the RMI indicated.

Minimum temperatures at night will be between 6 degrees in the high Ardennes and 9 degrees in the plains.

On Wednesday, the day will start with generally dry weather with some sunshine in places, mainly in the north-east of the country. However, the sky will quickly become overcast and – sometimes heavy – rain will fall.

Maximum temperatures will be very mild and will reach 12 degrees locally on Wednesday as well. In addition, gusts of wind of up to 60 kilometres per hour in the west and around 80 km/h on the Ardennes summits are expected.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times