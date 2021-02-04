   
‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Latest News:
Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for...
‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all...
Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing...
‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens...
Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients
    ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Brussels man wins over €5 million with EuroMillions
    Risk of infection from surfaces is low, study finds
    Prosecutors demand 5 years in jail for human trafficker
    Brussels will make slopes of Justice Palace car-free from March
    IT, farming saw biggest job growth during pandemic
    Major hedge fund loses over 50% of its assets in bet against GameStop
    Belgium in Brief: Are Hairdressers ‘Essential’?
    Weather report: rainy weekend ahead
    Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash
    German health minister open to deconfinement before end of winter
    Parliament committee approves controversial share tax bill
    Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
    Flanders funds retired teachers to help students catch up
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister

    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Sophie dutordoir, CEO of the SNCB. © Belga

    Sophie Dutordoir, CEO of the national rail authority SNCB, has taken the unusual step of publishing a letter she wrote to federal mobility minister Georges Gilkinet relating to a decision to close a number of station ticket-windows.

    At the beginning of the week, the SNCB announced it would be closing the ticket windows in 44 stations, leaving ticket sales to automatic machines or online sales.

    There are 550 railway stations in Belgium, and only 135 of them still have manned ticket windows, Of those, the SNCB wanted to close 44 by the end of the year, stations that account for only 6% of total ticket sales.

    Originally, Gilkinet appeared to be in agreement with the decision, explaining that it came as a result of changing public demand.

    Next day,, however, he announced he was asking the SNCB board to change its mind and amend the decision in conjunction with local authorities, imposing a moratorium on closures where there was no agreement with local authorities.

    Now Dutordoir, a former managing director of Electrabel who left to open a gourmet grocer’s shop before returning to management as head of the railways, has written an open letter to Gilkinet in which she describes herself to be “greatly amazed at the content, form and timing of the response” from the minister.

    The question of the ticket windows first came up in October last year, she says, and there have been other meetings since, at one of which the government’s representative was present.

    Then last Sunday, the day before the announcement of the planned closures, there was a final meeting at which the two were present and came, despite an awkward start, “to an explicit agreement with regard to a clear commitment by the NMBS regarding the concrete implementation of a number of additional accompanying measures,” including the closures.

    Dutordoir also claims the press release in which the decision was announced to the world was also cleared by Gilkinet’s office.
    “In this overall context, I find your new letter, in the meantime supplemented by a public reprimand, incomprehensible in terms of content, form and timing,” she writes.

    This unannounced initiative has caused a severe breach of trust. I will inform the board of directors about the matter.”

    Gilkinet, meanwhile, was due in parliament today to answer questions from members. He has not so far reacted to the letter.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times