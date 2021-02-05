Belgium not lagging behind rest of EU for vaccinations, Vandenbroucke stresses
Friday, 05 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke disagrees with the criticism that Belgium is vaccinating the population too slowly compared to the other Member States of the EU.
Responding to criticism that almost all EU countries are doing a lot better on the vaccination front, Vandenbroucke said that “we should stop saying that other countries are faster.”
He referred to the EU’s official “vaccine tracker,” a website which shows the percentage of the population, per member state, that has already received its first vaccine dose.
On 4 February, the tracker showed that Belgium had vaccinated 3.1% of its population against Covid-19, better than neighbouring countries Germany and France (both 2.8%), Luxembourg (2.3%), and the Netherlands (1.1%).