   
Flemish hospitals unable to vaccinate staff next week
Saturday, 06 February, 2021
UN Report: Only 30% support plant-based diet to...
Tattoo artists disappointed at having to reopen after...
Holiday parks and camping sites will reopen from...
Returning travellers who do not get tested will...
    © Belga

    Hospitals in Flanders will not be able to vaccinate their staff next week, the regional network of healthcare providers, Zorgnet-Icuro, said on Friday.

    The hospitals were informed on Thursday evening that they would not be able to provide doctors and nursing assistants with vaccines against the coronavirus next week as planned, much to the dismay of Zorgnet-Icuro. “It’s not the first time in recent weeks that promises have not been kept,” the network said.

    “These people have already been on the front line for an entire year,” Zorgnet-Icuro Director-General Margot Cloet said. “It’s very demotivating for persons who take care of Covid patients every day.”

    Cloet stressed that, in the meantime, announcements are being made about the vaccination of other target groups. “The contradictions in the vaccination strategy are building up,” she said. “It was agreed that hospital staff who are in direct contact with Covid patients have priority.”

    The organisation is calling for all available vaccines to go in priority to hospital staff in the next few weeks. It is also asking vaccine suppliers to be more transparent and clearer on their deliveries.

