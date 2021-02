The Netherlands is preparing for several days of winter weather and freezing temperatures, as “code red” will apply across the entire country from midnight.

This is a weather alarm where extreme weather has a major impact on society, according to the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) website.

Tonight, up to 20 centimetres of snow may fall in some places in the Netherlands, combined with a strong wind from the east. The Dutch were also asked not to drive tonight.



“In the Netherlands, they are going to have a real snowstorm on Sunday and Monday, as a result of a depression called Darcy,” said VRT weather reporter Frank Deboosere.

In Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a code orange for slippery roads in Flanders, following warnings of up to 10 centimetres of snow this weekend.

“This weekend is the beginning of a serious change for us. The temperatures will drop drastically, due to the cold air from the northeast,” said Deboosere.

Related News:

“On Saturday night, the minimum temperatures will gradually drop to -1 to -4 by tomorrow morning in Flanders,” he added. “By tomorrow morning, Flanders will have a snow cover of 1 to 5 centimetres. In the Ardennes, however, there will be nothing yet.”

Over the course of Sunday, it will also start snowing in Wallonia. “By the evening, there will be 4 to 15 cm of snow everywhere,” Deboosere said. “Along the border with the Netherlands, the layer of snow will be thickest.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times