Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February

“During their law enforcement duties, it is not always possible to keep the necessary distance, which makes them extremely susceptible to infection,” she added.
Verlinden supports the Vaccination Taskforce’s decision not to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 years old, but for four other groups between 18 and 55 years old.
Due to the adjusted vaccination strategy, police officers who often come in direct contact with the public (intervention units) will now be vaccinated faster than planned, and will therefore be at a significantly lower risk of falling ill due to Covid-19.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium, over 3,600 police officers have already tested positive for the virus.