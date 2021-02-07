Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium

Drivers are being urged to be extra careful on Belgium’s roads today due to slippery conditions caused by snowfall and freezing rain.

The Royal Institute of Meteorology (RMI) announced early on Sunday that the winter precipitation is expected to continue until Monday morning.

More snowfall is expected on Sunday in Flanders, especially in the north (1-5 cm) and some snow will also fall in parts of the centre of the country (1-2 cm), accompanied by freezing rain. In the Ardennes, temperatures will remain above zero, with occasional rain.

On Sunday night, the entire country will be covered with frost, and 1 to 3 cm of snowfall will be possible. In the Ardennes, rain will turn into snow, with a risk of ice.

The agencies in charge of roads in Wallonia and Flanders have called on drivers to be extra careful, adapt their speed to road conditions, avoid sudden movements, and keep at a safe distance from the vehicle in front of them.

The agencies said they would do everything possible to ensure the safety of road users and maintain good traffic conditions on regional roadways.

The Brussels Times