Temperatures to drop below -10 this week...

Belgium will experience freezing temperatures in the coming days, and several weather alerts are in place, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

For one, a yellow alert for slippery conditions is in place until Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In addition, there is a yellow alert for cold for most of the country through Thursday.

Cloudy skies on Monday may bring along snowfall in some places, though the snow is generally not expected to be very heavy. However, it will be cold, with maximum temperatures ranging from -5 degrees Celsius in the north of Belgium to 1 degree in the southeast.

On Monday night, the sky will be quite cloudy at first, with some snowfall, after which the sky will clear from the north.

The minimum temperatures will vary between -11 degrees in the Kempen and -2 degrees in the southernmost part of the country.

On Tuesday, very cold continental polar currents will determine our weather, causing freezing temperatures ranging from -7 degrees in the north of the country to -1 degree in the southeast. In addition, some snow is possible in the south.

Wednesday will be cold and quite sunny despite some cloudy passages. Temperatures will range from -5 to 0 degrees.

The following night will be particularly cold with minimum temperatures of -6 to -13 degrees, even lower in some valleys of the Ardennes.

The low temperatures are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday.

