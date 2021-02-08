   
Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Temperatures to drop below -10 this week...
Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t...
Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in...
Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%...
Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
    Be on the lookout for fake vaccines, warns Europe’s top cop
    Covid-19 cluster found at Brussels’ 101 police centre
    In Photos: Belgian PM plants forest in Brakel
    Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium
    Today is Grey Day, when all of Belgium’s green energy is used up
    UK will not introduce Covid-19 vaccination passports
    Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February
    N-VA council chooses the middle ground in vice-presidential election
    Von der Leyen admits mistakes in vaccine supply
    View more
    Share article:

    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will experience freezing temperatures in the coming days, and several weather alerts are in place, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    For one, a yellow alert for slippery conditions is in place until Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In addition, there is a yellow alert for cold for most of the country through Thursday.

    Cloudy skies on Monday may bring along snowfall in some places, though the snow is generally not expected to be very heavy. However, it will be cold, with maximum temperatures ranging from -5 degrees Celsius in the north of Belgium to 1 degree in the southeast.

    On Monday night, the sky will be quite cloudy at first, with some snowfall, after which the sky will clear from the north.

    The minimum temperatures will vary between -11 degrees in the Kempen and -2 degrees in the southernmost part of the country.

    On Tuesday, very cold continental polar currents will determine our weather, causing freezing temperatures ranging from -7 degrees in the north of the country to -1 degree in the southeast. In addition, some snow is possible in the south.

    Wednesday will be cold and quite sunny despite some cloudy passages. Temperatures will range from -5 to 0 degrees.

    The following night will be particularly cold with minimum temperatures of -6 to -13 degrees, even lower in some valleys of the Ardennes.

    The low temperatures are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times