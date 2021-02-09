   
Brussels residents can apply for a grant to learn tech skills
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
    Brussels residents can apply for a grant to learn tech skills

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021

    After the coronavirus exposed massive gaps when it comes to the technical skills of Brussels residents, a new program was created offering almost €400,000 in grants to change that.

    About 40% of the Brussels Region population between the ages of 16 and 74 – or over 300,000 residents – are what’s considered digitally vulnerable, says the Brussels Minister for Digital Transition, Bernard Clerfayt.

    “While many people have been able to continue working from home, carry out their administrative tasks and maintain social links at a distance thanks to digital technology, others – those forgotten by digital technology – have become even more excluded from this virtual world,” Belga reports.

     

    People in the Brussels Region who’d like to increase their tech skills can apply for money to put towards a project in one of three designated areas: accessibility to digital tools, training from a very young age, and support for society towards a digital transformation accessible to all.

    Proposals must be specific and achievable, and target people on the margins of digital technology. At least half of the requested funding must go towards training or support for the public, and a maximum of half can be used for the cost of equipment.

    The program is a collaboration between the Brussels Region IT Centre and the King Baudouin Foundation.

    Applications must be submitted to the King Baudouin Foundation no later than the first of April, with results to be announced in June.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times