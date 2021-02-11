Dog rescued after chasing bird into frozen pond in Brussels

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell into one of the ponds at Neerpede in Anderlecht while chasing after a bird this afternoon, according to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

The two-year-old dog, an Akita Inu, fell through the ice on the frozen pond and was transported to the SRPA in Veeweyde with mild hypothermia.

The dog was seemingly alone, as its owner was apparently not at the scene.

A diving team, MUG, and ambulance were all nearby and ready to respond in the event of an emergency during the rescue.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times