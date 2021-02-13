Some general practitioners opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine...

Although a majority of Belgians want to be vaccinated against coronavirus, there is still a minority who oppose it, including some general practitioners, Telefacts NU reports.

A a small group of general practitioners advise their patients against getting vaccinated, according to Telefacts. Some family doctors have even spontaneously offered they could falsify their patients vaccinations and provide false certificates.

The Order of Physicians has reacted with dismay: “It is a blow to all physicians who risk their lives every day,” Michel Deneyer, vice-president of the Order, said. “When proven, we will severely sanction these doctors. We can guarantee that to you.”

