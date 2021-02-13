   
‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 February, 2021
Latest News:
‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial...
Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for...
Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children...
Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus...
Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 February 2021
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Infections down but Europe is still vulnerable, WHO warns
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel
    Hairdressers in Belgium reopen
    Slow vaccination campaign could cost Europe close to 90 billion euros
    Belgium extends financial support measures to help struggling sectors
    Basic-Fit borrows 150 million euros to avoid bankruptcy
    ‘Europe is lying’
    Some general practitioners opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine
    New gas detected on Mars
    EU ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s extension of non-essential travel ban
    Coronavirus: 200 police families in quarantine following infection
    Retailers regret ‘worst winter sales ever’
    Covid-19: All significant indicators suggest virus is in retreat
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’

    Saturday, 13 February 2021

    About 365,000 vaccinations against Coronavirus have been administered in Belgium since 5 January, the national Vaccination Task Force announced in a press release on Saturday.

    “We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable and, at the European level, Belgium is in line with the average for the other countries,” the task force commented.

    Based on current plans, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to 58,750 persons next week, while 4,600 will receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine. At the same time, many second doses will be administered in nursing homes.

    Similar schedules will eventually be developed for the other vaccines, particularly the one developed by AstraZeneca, the task force said.

    It added that Belgium can administer about 58,750 first doses of Pfizer, and 4,600 doses of Moderna each week without jeopardizing the injection of a second dose.

    The Brussels Times