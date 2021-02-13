About 365,000 vaccinations against Coronavirus have been administered in Belgium since 5 January, the national Vaccination Task Force announced in a press release on Saturday.

“We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable and, at the European level, Belgium is in line with the average for the other countries,” the task force commented.

Based on current plans, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to 58,750 persons next week, while 4,600 will receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine. At the same time, many second doses will be administered in nursing homes.

Similar schedules will eventually be developed for the other vaccines, particularly the one developed by AstraZeneca, the task force said.

It added that Belgium can administer about 58,750 first doses of Pfizer, and 4,600 doses of Moderna each week without jeopardizing the injection of a second dose.

