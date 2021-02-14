   
Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Latest News:
GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in the...
Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1...
Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation...
Belgians will start to receive letters to get...
Wallonia aims to become major producer of meat...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in the eurozone in 2020
    Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo
    Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation for Animals
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Wallonia aims to become major producer of meat substitutes
    EU to speed up authorisation of vaccines against variants
    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
    Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest
    Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann
    Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?
    Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies
    Infections down but Europe is still vulnerable, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel
    Hairdressers in Belgium reopen
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo

    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    © Belga

    The ban on non-essential travel, originally intended to expire on 1 March but extended for another month at the last meeting of the consultative committee, could be lifted before 1 April, Walloon minister-president Elio Di Rupo has said.

    Last week in parliament, prime minister Alexander De Croo said the measure would come in for consideration next time the committee meets on 26 February.

    Speaking on RTL-TVi on Sunday, Di Rupo, who also sits on the committee, also opened up the possibility.

    “The measure was taken to avoid seeing our fellow citizens go on winter sports holidays, with the consequences that we experienced last year,” explained Di Rupo. The next consultation committee will re-examine the situation, he said.

    “I do not exclude the ban being lifted. But it could remain ‘strongly recommended’ not to go abroad.”

    Deputy prime minister Petra De Sutter, another member of the consultative committee, also addressed the question.

    The measure was prolonged to cover the month of March, and so was extended until 1 April, she said.

    “But the intention is to review all of this during the next consultative committee on February 26,” she said, which could lead to the ban being lifted earlier – “It may not be April 1, but sooner.”

    Asked about the possibility of a more general opening up of society in the near future, Di Rupo suggested 1 May might be an opportune date – “If the figures don’t start climbing in the meantime,” he qualified.

    “I would hope it might be 1 May,” De Sutter said. “But it wouldn’t be wise to give a specific date.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times