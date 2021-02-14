   
Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say...
Eurozone GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in...
Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1...
Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation...
Belgians will start to receive letters to get...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say
    Eurozone GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in 2020
    Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo
    Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation for Animals
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Wallonia aims to become major producer of meat substitutes
    EU to speed up authorisation of vaccines against variants
    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
    Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest
    Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann
    Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?
    Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies
    Infections down but Europe is still vulnerable, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say

    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    © Belga

    The number of visits to the doctor for influenza symptoms since the Summer of 2020 is higher than in previous years, due to the novel Coronavirus, but there is no flu epidemic for the moment in Belgium, Sciensano notes in a press release.

    These trends can also be seen in Europe and the rest of the world, the public health institute added.

    For an outbreak of flu to be considered an epidemic, the number of weekly visits to a general practitioner must he higher than a certain epidemic threshold, while at least 20% of patients’ breath samples need to test positive for the flu virus.

    This year, “despite the number of samples analysed, the number testing positive for flu is much lower than in previous winters,” Sciensano reported.

    It is impossible to tell flu symptoms from those linked to the novel Coronavirus, so the public health institute can only base its assessment on the spread of flu on the number of positive lab tests and positivity rates among patients with flu symptoms.

    Thus far, “very few positive laboratory results for flu have been registered in Belgium,” Sciensano said in its press release. Other monitoring networks, such as nursing homes and hospitals, “have also not reported any positive sample for the flu virus,” it added, concluding that “the flu epidemic is therefore not here, for now.”

    The small number of flu infections is likely due to the hygiene and preventive measures taken against the novel Coronavirus. Moreover, more people took the flu vaccine in Autumn.

    Laboratory test results for other respiratory infections are also down this winter.

    The Brussels Times