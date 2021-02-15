A Belgian athlete may be headed for victory in the land down under – again.

Joachim Gérard is a former world singles number one and the champion of four grand slam double titles, including the 2014 French Open, the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, and two victories in previous Australian Opens.

The 32-year-old wheelchair tennis player just won the Melbourne Open, a preparatory tournament for the first grand slam tournament of the year.

Related News

Gérard qualified for this year’s Australian Open after defeating the British Gordon Reid in three sets in the semi-final, according to Bruzz. In the final, he’ll go up against another British player, Alfie Hewett, who previously defeated the number one in the world, Japanese player Shingo Kunieda.

He won the Belgian Paralympic Athlete of the Year in both 2013 and 2019, and has won the singles title of the Wheelchair Tennis Masters in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The last time Gérard reached the singles final in Melbourne was in 2016, where he lost.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times