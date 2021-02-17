The body of a man from Antwerp was found yesterday in Esneux, in the province of Liège.
The man is thought to be a 58-year-old who was reported as missing last month, The Antwerp Gazette reports.
Two girls discovered the body while on a walk and the Liège prosecutor’s office has sent a forensic doctor to determine the circumstances of his death.
At present, it is thought that the death was an accident because the body was found in a very steep location.
The man had last been seen on 8 January.
Helen Lyons
The Brussels Times