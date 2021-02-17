   
Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
    Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The body of a man from Antwerp was found yesterday in Esneux, in the province of Liège.

    The man is thought to be a 58-year-old who was reported as missing last month, The Antwerp Gazette reports.

    Two girls discovered the body while on a walk and the Liège prosecutor’s office has sent a forensic doctor to determine the circumstances of his death.

    At present, it is thought that the death was an accident because the body was found in a very steep location.

    The man had last been seen on 8 January.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times