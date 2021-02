After police broke up a lockdown party in Antwerp last night, the fire brigade had to be called to help people who tried to escape down from the roof they were hiding on.

Police were first called to the scene because of reports of loud music causing a disturbance, according to HLN.

When they arrived at the door, the music was suddenly turned off. There was a delay before two young women opened the door and claimed to be the only ones in the apartment.

Police could see clear indications that several more people were present in violation of the current coronavirus measures that prohibit large gatherings, and a quick investigation revealed an open window leading to a roof.

Three people had fled the apartment and were trying to hide on two different roofs. In order to avoid any accidents, a fire brigade with a ladder truck had to be called to assist the partygoers in getting down safely.

