   
444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
    © Pixabay

    444 businesses declared bankruptcy in Belgium last month, resulting in the loss of 1,002 jobs according to the latest figures from Statbel, the Belgian statistical office.

    Of those jobs, 629 were full-time, 209 were part-time, and 164 were employers.

    In terms of a regional breakdown, the majority of bankruptcies came from Flanders with 219, followed by Wallonia with 136 and 89 in Brussels. This more or less reflects the variance in the number of overall businesses in each region.

    Statbel points out that measures taken by the government to lessen the effect of the coronavirus on businesses that were healthy prior to the onset of the pandemic has had an impact on these numbers.

    “Because of the Covid-19 crisis, many business courts and registries operated at reduced capacity and limited their activities,” it also points out in the report.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times