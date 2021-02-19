   
New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 February, 2021
Latest News:
New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing...
Politicians question if Belgium still needs curfew...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline...
Work on Verviers fountain uncovers heart of former...
Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 February 2021
    New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing
    Politicians question if Belgium still needs curfew
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their slow decline
    Work on Verviers fountain uncovers heart of former mayor
    Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd of maximum 5,000 in France
    Entire kindergarten will be tested in Antwerp after coronavirus outbreak
    Relaxing rules before Easter is ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’, says Van Gucht
    Brussels sex workers file complaint against landlords
    Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest
    Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in 2020
    444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January
    EU will offer 18-year-olds free Interrail passes for 2022
    Sauna and spa operators start court case to reopen
    ‘Nothing but misery’: Flemish health minister lashes out at Moderna
    Stonemanor closed for over a week after further stock issues
    AB InBev signs for record $10 billion green credit
    Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests
    Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers down from the roof
    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
    Prioritise vaccines for those with severe mental health issues, say European experts
    View more
    Share article:

    New Rwandan Covid-19 hospital has Belgian backing

    Friday, 19 February 2021
    The new Nyarugenge District Hospital. © City of Kigali/Twitter

    This week saw the opening of a new hospital in the Rwandan capital Kigali, built with Belgian backing, MO* reports.

    The Nyarugenge District Hospital will be principally used in the first instance as a national centre for cases of Covid-19. The hospital will also provide oxygen therapy and intensive care for residents of the Nyarugenge district of Kigali.

    It was build with Belgian financing, administered by the Belgian development agency Enabel, the Rwandan health ministry and the city of Kigali itself.

    The hospital opened in December and since last month is the country’s reference hospital for Covid-19 cases, which are on the rise in Rwanda.

    Numbers have been growing since October, when the daily average was around 5-6 cases, climbing rapidly from 41 cases a day in December to a peak of 334 cases a day on 30 January. Since then the numbers have fallen again, but are still at a daily rate of about 120 new cases a day.

    The country has seen a total of 17,835 cases since the start of the pandemic, and suffered 243 deaths, for a population of around 12.5 million. That compares to Belgium’s tally, for a slightly lower population, of 746,302 cases and 21,821 deaths.

    Aside from Covid-19, the hospital will also provide health case for a local population of some 300,000 people.

    Mothers previously had to travel far to give birth, and patients had to be transferred to other district hospitals,” Dr. Vincent Tihon, coordinator of the hospital project, told MO*.

    As a result, morbidity and mortality rates went up. In the past, patients with non-communicable diseases went to remote public hospitals for monitoring and treatment, or paid expensive bills for private clinics. As a result, other hospitals were inundated with extra patients and could not systematically provide complete quality care.”

    The hospital currently has 120 beds and offers services including radiology, surgery, a maternity and neonatal unit, an intensive care unit, paediatrics and an emergency department. Medical files are fully digitised, so that doctors and nurses can view the patient files at any time.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times