No buses seem to have left the station this morning in the Charleroi region of Wallonia after employees of the public transit operator TEC walked out on strike.

TEC – which stands for “Transport En Commun” – is the public transport operator in the Walloon Region and also describes itself one of the key players in mobility, economic, social, and sustainable development in Belgium.

The staff of TEC Charleroi are striking over what they say is a lack of response from management regarding hygiene problems and issues with the cleaning and sanitation of equipment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An official from the CSC, the largest trade union in Belgium which represents the workers, said staff made requests regarding hygiene in early February, and added that the strike was planned for the school holidays so as to not affect students.

TEC has around 5,200 employees and its public transport includes nearly 2,500 buses and trams on 778 lines throughout Wallonia.

The walkout is expected to cause major disruptions in public transportation in the region today.

