Police arrested two brothers after a search of their home in Flanders revealed 302 small packets of cocaine hidden in the headboard of one of their beds, along with over €15,000 in high denomination bills.

They also found a baton like those carried by police, brass knuckles, and five young marijuana plants under a grow light.

One brother, already known to Brussels police as a hard drug dealer according to a press release, was arrested on the Rue de Wand in Laeken.

A search of his car and later his home by officers and two police dogs, Nitro and Narko, led to the arrest of the man’s older brother in connection with the same drug trafficking case.

While the men live together in Flanders, police say they were active in the Brussels region.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times