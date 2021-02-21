Covid-19: More than 250,000 now fully vaccinated...

Belgium’s coronavirus figures are continuing to evolve in a downward trend, as more than a quarter of a million people are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 11 and 17 February, an average of 1,942.1 new people tested positive per day, which is a 1% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 752,379. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 237.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 16% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 14 and 20 February, an average of 119.0 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 2% fewer than the week before.

In total, 1,568 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 38 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 315 are in intensive care, which is two more than yesterday. A total of 161 patients are on a ventilator – 14 fewer than yesterday.

From 11 to 17 February, an average number of 37.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 9.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,887.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,148,606 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 39,140.0 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.7%.

The percentage increased by 0.7% compared to last week, along with a 16% decrease in testing.

A total of 397,679 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.31% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 260,514 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.99, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average. That number has been rising towards 1.0, at which point the virus would begin growing again.



