Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns

Friday’s Consultative Committee will be important, however, to harmonise the different governments, to make choices about what is a priority. “We must also agree to strictly enforce the obligation to be tested when entering Belgium,” he added.
As for the strict ban on non-essential travel across national borders, it will be difficult to extend it further, for example until the Easter holidays, in view of the European recommendations, Vandenbroucke said.
That said, it remains “unreasonable to travel abroad,” he noted.