‘People aren’t feeling well’: general practitioners warn of their patients’ waning psychological state

The institute of Belgium’s French-speaking general practitioners (CMG) has come out with a warning of the worsening psychological state of the general population, saying people are “not feeling well.”

“Not all, but people who were doing well – or who seemed to be doing well – are now suffering,” the GPs say.

GPs see more and more patients entering their practice “whose spirit is waning, and whose discomfort is becoming obvious and sometimes unbearable.” The findings are observed among all age groups.

For the general practitioners, the measures taken to fight the coronavirus have sometimes been difficult for the population to understand and did not always seem clear.

In addition, “the lack of explanations of decisions has an impact on the legitimacy that citizens find in them,” and this causes frustration and questions, the institute points out. “The constantly changing measures, the criteria that seem arbitrary, the loneliness that is imposed on us, are all sources of discomfort.”

“Some people experience this pandemic better than others because they undoubtedly have a better capacity to face difficult situations, to reinvent themselves, to take on projects, to discover a role or a usefulness. But for others, the lack of perspective to fill the void left behind by the pandemic causes real suffering,” the GPs conclude.

The Brussels Times