   
Belgian cycling team drops out of race due to positive coronavirus test
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian cycling team drops out of race due...
‘People aren’t feeling well’: General practitioners warn of...
Liège expands meal programme for struggling young people...
Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle...
Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Belgian cycling team drops out of race due to positive coronavirus test
    ‘People aren’t feeling well’: General practitioners warn of their patients’ waning psychological state
    Liège expands meal programme for struggling young people to include hygiene products
    Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM
    Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to Paris
    Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban on Friday
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    Two suspects arrested in fatal stabbing in Limburg
    Belgium’s Data Protection Authority’s independence no longer guaranteed, director warns
    New temperature record for 21 February: 17.9° C in Brussels
    Brussels police shut down two parties in parks
    Price of copper reaches highest level since 2011
    Boeing grounds another aircraft after engine failure scatters debris over residential area
    Two men mistake house and threaten Antwerp Mayor’s neighbours
    Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near Atomium
    One in five employees owns a company car
    Brussels cyclist killed by car at dangerous intersection
    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
    Police union files complaint over violence by police
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian cycling team drops out of race due to positive coronavirus test

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    © UAE Tour

    Belgian pro cycling team Alpecin-Fenix has withdrawn from the Tour of the United Arab Emirates after one of its staff members tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

    The UAE Tour’s second stage began today, and the Belgian team was in good standing following the victory of the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel in the first stage yesterday.

    Related News

     

    “In agreement with the organization of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates, Alpecin-Fenix ​​has decided to withdraw in order to ensure the continuation of the race in complete safety,” the race organizers said in a statement. “The team was informed of a positive coronavirus test from one of its staff during tests carried out on Sunday February 21.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alpecin-Fenix (@alpecinfenix)

    The person who tested positive was immediately placed in quarantine along with those who had contact with him. According to the protocol put in place in agreement with the local health authorities, all members of the team will be tested in the coming days, while remaining in isolation.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times