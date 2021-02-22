“In agreement with the organization of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates, Alpecin-Fenix has decided to withdraw in order to ensure the continuation of the race in complete safety,” the race organizers said in a statement. “The team was informed of a positive coronavirus test from one of its staff during tests carried out on Sunday February 21.”
The person who tested positive was immediately placed in quarantine along with those who had contact with him. According to the protocol put in place in agreement with the local health authorities, all members of the team will be tested in the coming days, while remaining in isolation.