More than 11,000 Belgians have pledged not to eat meat for a month, as part of the so-called VeggieChallenge.

With the challenge, an NGO known as Eva wants to “inspire at least 35,000 people to eat (more) veggie for a month,” the organisation said in a press release.

“If successful, we will save 66,500 car trips from Antwerp to Brussels in CO2,” they added.

While some 56% of Belgians still eat meat every day (based on a study by Garden Gourmet), the number of those who don’t has been growing, and profit for meat- and dairy replacements increased by 14% in 2020 compared to the year before, according to ProVeg.

The challenge is endorsed by several celebrities, and various cities and communes including the Brussels communes of Saint-Gilles and Ixelles are participating in the challenge.

