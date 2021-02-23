   
Parent challenges Molenbeek mask requirement for children over six
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021
    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Parent challenges Molenbeek mask requirement for children over six

    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    A child in a medical mask during a coronavirus pandemic. Credit: WIkipedia

    While most coronavirus measures don’t ask children under the age of 12 to wear a face mask, the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean neighbourhood of Brussels requires anyone over six to wear one during after-school care programs – a rule one parent is now challenging.

    The stricter mask requirement, which doesn’t apply to the regular school day where only children 12 and older must wear one, was introduced by the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean municipal council of its own accord at the end of January, “in order to curb the further spread of the virus,” according to Bruzz.

    “That mouth mask requirement is unfounded and should be abolished immediately for children under the age of twelve,” a parent told Caroline Désir, Minister for French-language education.

    Mayor Catherine Moureaux says that the measure will be reevaluated by the end of the week, and adjusted if necessary. She stressed that the measure only applies to after-school care, and that any adjustments to measures for that would not affect school regulations.

