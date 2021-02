A fatal car accident in the province of Limburg left a 19-year-old man dead after two vehicles collided with each other yesterday evening around 6:30 PM.

The accident involved a passenger car and a van. When they collided, the car was thrown into a shallow, narrow ravine off the side of the road, HLN reports.

“At that moment, the fire brigade arrived on the scene to free the victim who was trapped in the car,” the Police Chief Ronny Maes, told HLN. “An attempt was made to resuscitate and rescue him, but that did not work.”

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury, but is expected to be fine.

