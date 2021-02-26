Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium...

More than 22,000 people in Belgium have died as a result of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

Between 16 and 22 February, an average of 2,293.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 24% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 763,885. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 252.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 19 and 25 February, an average of 125.6 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 4% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,761 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 13 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 368 are in intensive care, which is six more than yesterday. A total of 178 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

From 16 to 22 February, an average number of 28 deaths occurred per day, marking a 30% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,006.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,343,355 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 38,013.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

The percentage increased by 1.3% compared to last week, along with a 9% decrease in testing.

A total of 442,640 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.8% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 288,712 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

The Brussels Times