   
Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium...
World’s largest painting on auction to raise money...
De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is...
New European night train serving Belgium in the...
NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    World’s largest painting on auction to raise money for charity
    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
    New European night train serving Belgium in the cards
    NASA releases panoramic photo of ‘Jezero’ crater in Mars, once containing a deep lake
    Belgian bureaucracy: unclear rules about ‘student bubbles’ result in incorrect fines
    Belgian government says to stop wearing the free cloth masks they distributed ‘as a precaution’
    More than anything, Belgians want larger social bubble
    Meteorite caused dinosaur extinction, Belgian study confirms
    Company behind potentially toxic face masks says others have similar ingredients
    Belgium’s oldest female murderer loses appeal, sentenced to 10 years
    Hostage situation at Bruges prison resolved
    Belgium could be at the start of third coronavirus wave, UZ Ghent says
    Moderna vaccine against South African variant ready for clinical trials
    Time to scrap non-essential travel ban, Brussels Airport CEO says
    Support patients with post-Covid-19 syndrome, WHO Europe urges
    Belgian police interference prevents suicide attempt in Finland
    Belgium considers postponing second coronavirus vaccination dose
    Ghent bans loud music and glass in public following outdoor parties
    ‘Safe spring’: Belgian hospitality sector plans to reopen on 1 April
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    © Belga

    More than 22,000 people in Belgium have died as a result of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

    Between 16 and 22 February, an average of 2,293.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 24% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 763,885. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 252.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 19 and 25 February, an average of 125.6 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 4% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,761 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 13 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 368 are in intensive care, which is six more than yesterday. A total of 178 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 16 to 22 February, an average number of 28 deaths occurred per day, marking a 30% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,006.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,343,355 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 38,013.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

    The percentage increased by 1.3% compared to last week, along with a 9% decrease in testing.

    A total of 442,640 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.8% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 288,712 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

    The Brussels Times