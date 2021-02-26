   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM
Friday, 26 February, 2021
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 4:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met in person on Friday from 2:00 PM, to assess the country’s epidemiological situation and discuss possible relaxations as well as long-term perspectives.

    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the possible expansion of people’s (outdoor) social bubbles and the non-essential travel ban. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times