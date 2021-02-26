   
Brussels may get a wind turbine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels may get a wind turbine...
Live: Belgium will not relax any measures yet...
Over half of coronavirus infections in Belgium are...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 4:00...
Belgium’s ‘pandemic law’ is ready: what does it...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Brussels may get a wind turbine
    Live: Belgium will not relax any measures yet
    Over half of coronavirus infections in Belgium are the British variant
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 4:00 PM
    Belgium’s ‘pandemic law’ is ready: what does it mean?
    Foreign students will have one year to find work in Belgium
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    Graspop first major Belgian summer festival to cancel 2021 edition
    Belgium’s first tea plantation is open for business
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    People have more high-risk contacts than they should, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian couple adapts their small business to the pandemic with ‘anti-isolation’ cards
    Air pollution significantly increases risk for heart attack and stroke, study shows
    Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules in favour of government
    Kinepolis wants to rent movie theaters to small groups
    Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports
    Leuven games developer raises €1.8 million from ‘father of Lara Croft’
    ‘Long-Covid’: One in ten Covid-19 sufferers remain unwell after 12 weeks
    Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels may get a wind turbine

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A 150-metre high wind turbine could be constructed right next to the beltway or “Ring” around Brussels and the canal, and it would be built by Coca-Cola and the energy company Luminus.

    If the application is approved, the turbine will be located at a site on the Rue de Zuen, behind the IKEA store and the Coca-Cola offices. Its 150 metre height includes the blades, and is similar to the height of the turbines located further along the canal in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, reports Bruzz.

    The plans for the wind turbine have been underway for some time, but now that the public inquiry phase has begun, construction is getting closer.

    Related News

     

    The planned capacity is 2.4 megawatts (MW), which is modest for a new turbine. Land ones that generate more than 3 MW are already in use, and ones at sea can generate over 8 MW.

    Around 70% of the electricity it would produce would be used by Coca-Cola, with 30% returned to the power grid.

    The turbine will mainly be visible from points in Anderlecht or from certain heights, Luminus says, with construction barely visible or not visible at all from the city center of Brussels.

    Bruzz reports that the wind turbine won’t be able to be glimpsed from the pedestrian zone, but will be visible from the Place Poelaert. People driving on the smaller beltway, or the “Little Ring,” will be able to catch glimpses of the blades.

    The turbine will be shut down throughout the year as needed to protect animals, in particular in summer and autumn so that bats don’t get caught in its blades. Luminus says the sound generated from the turbine will be indistinguishable from ambient noise.

    The public can view the plans and comment on them until 16 March, at which point the Anderlecht consultation committee will assess the permit application.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times