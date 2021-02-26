‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures yet
Friday, 26 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Against all expectations, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo did not announce any relaxation at the press conference following the Consultative Committee on Friday.
The authorities did not announce the expected expansion of the (outdoor) social bubbles or any other changes to the rules today, and instead announced a “time-out week” before making any decisions.
The figures, and in particular the hospital admissions, have started going up again this week, which is the main cause of concern, according to De Croo.
“In the last few days, the figures of hospital admissions went up, but they could have been assumed to be outliers, meaning not a part of the general trend,” he said.
“However, looking at the figures that came in from yesterday (with 200 new hospitalisations), that would have been a lot of outliers in a row,” De Croo said, adding that the government is “taking a little more time to give us more certainty.”