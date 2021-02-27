   
Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 February, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply...
‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures...
Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30...
Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 50% of intensive...
Foreign students will have one year to find...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply
    ‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures yet
    Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30 June
    Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 50% of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients
    Foreign students will have one year to find work in Belgium
    Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine set for EU approval in March
    Brussels may get a wind turbine
    Belgium will not relax any measures yet
    Over half of coronavirus infections in Belgium are the British variant
    Belgium’s ‘pandemic law’ is ready: what does it mean?
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    EU agency did not report in real time about oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea
    Graspop first major Belgian summer festival to cancel 2021 edition
    Belgium’s first tea plantation is open for business
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    People have more high-risk contacts than they should, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgian couple adapts their small business to the pandemic with ‘anti-isolation’ cards
    Air pollution significantly increases risk for heart attack and stroke, study shows
    Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules in favour of government
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply

    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    © Belga

    The numbers of new cases of Covid-19 and hospital admissions are rising sharply as some experts see the start of a third wave of the pandemic, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 17 and 23 February, an average of 2,372.9 new people tested positive per day, which is a 25% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 766,654. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 259.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 3% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 20 and 26 February, an average of 137.9 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 16% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,838 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 77 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 400 are in intensive care, which is 32 more than yesterday. A total of 181 patients are on a ventilator – 23 more than yesterday.

    From 17 to 23 February, an average number of 28 deaths occurred per day, marking a 30% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,034.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,385,939 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 38,808.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

    The percentage increased by 1.2% compared to last week, along with a 3% drop in testing.

    A total of 461,060 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 296,169 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.12, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

    The Brussels Times