Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned building

The Pacheco Institute, also known as the Grand Hospice, is a listed building belonging to the Brussels City CPAS. The building has been vacant for a number of years and is waiting to be renovated.

Police ended the occupation of the Pacheco Institute on Rue Grand Hospice in Brussels on Friday evening.

A group of persons had taken over the building on Friday afternoon, prompting the Public Social Services Centres, CPAS, to call in the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police.

“The CPAS, which owns the building, asked our services to end the occupation,” Ilse Van de Keerre, spokeswoman of the police zone, said.

A total of 38 persons were asked to leave the premises.

The occupation was carried out at the initiative of “Solidaire Opvordering,” a collective of 10 organisations that defend the rights of undocumented persons.

The organisations have been protesting against the fact that many buildings are neglected by their owners while thousands of persons are homeless or live in poor housing.

