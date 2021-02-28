   
Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
    Share article:

    Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues

    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    © Belga

    The rising number of hospital admissions is placing serious pressure on hospitals, according to one expert, reacting to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    Between 18 and 24 February, an average of 2,400.6 new people tested positive per day, which is a 23% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 769,414. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 264.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 1% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 21 and 27 February, an average of 143.7 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 20% compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,841 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or three more than yesterday. Of all patients, 399 are in intensive care, which is one fewer than yesterday. A total of 195 patients are on a ventilator – 14 more than yesterday.

    From 18 to 24 February, an average number of 25.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 33.3% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,052 – 18 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,432,460 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 39,630.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

    The percentage increased by 1.1% compared to last week, along with a 1% drop in testing.

    A total of 484,601 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 5.3% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 305,732 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.15, up from 1.12 yesterday, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

