After a week of sun, cold temperatures expected to come back to Belgium next week

Sunday, 28 February, 2021
    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    © Belga

    The weather will be sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs between 7 and 12 degrees, the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, announced in its update on Sunday morning.

    The skies will be clear on Sunday evening, but Lower and Middle Belgium could see some low clouds or fog. Minimum temperatures will drop, ranging from -2 degrees to 3 degrees, according to the IRM.

    Mist, low-hanging clouds and fog banks could occur here and there in Lower and Middle Belgium around dawn on Monday. The sun will then come out fairly quickly in most regions, except the North and Northwest, where the grey skies could linger on a bit longer. Highs will range from 9 to 13 degrees while the wind will be moderate, blowing in from the east.

    The sky will be clear to slightly cloudy from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning, with lows of 1 to 2 degrees and highs ranging from 11 to 15 degrees. The winds will be generally light, and moderate in the Ardennes.

    On Tuesday, after a cold night and frost in many areas, the country will enjoy bright sunshine and highs of 11 to 15 degrees. The wind will be slight to moderate.

    Wednesday will be sunny in the morning but as the day continues, the cloud cover will become increasingly abundant, and by nightfall, there will be rain. The weather will continue to be mild, with highs of 12 to 16 degrees, while the wind will be slight.

    On Thursday, showers of rain and even downpours are expected, with highs of up to 10 degrees.

    The weather will be generally dry on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will not rise above 6 degrees, according to the IRM.

    The Brussels Times