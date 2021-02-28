   
Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next week
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
Latest News:
UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar...
Research proves that ozone is effective in disinfecting...
Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next...
Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb...
AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Research proves that ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next week
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    Pregnant women in Belgium recommended to accept vaccination
    Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of lives
    After a week of sun, cold temperatures expected to come back to Belgium next week
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium
    Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation homes
    Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues
    Belgian epidemiologist fears third wave around the corner
    ‘There is no vaccine against the climate crisis’: EU adopts new strategy on climate change
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    The European Green Deal: Is it possible to protect the climate and free trade? A steelmaker’s perspective
    Research: Scientists uncover four ways Zoom is not good for you
    Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned building
    Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due to fog each year in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next week

    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s national, regional and community health ministers are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    The meeting is expected to consider opinions to be issued on Tuesday by the Conseil Superieur de la Sante (CSS – Higher Council of Health) on three questions from the Federal Health Minister.

    “There are kinks in the system that need to be resolved, and we are working on it,” Vandenbroucke admitted on Sunday while being interviewed as a special guest on RTL-TVI news.

    The questions referred to the Council include one on the possibility of administering the AstraZeneca vaccine against the novel Coronavirus to people above the age of 55 years. If the Council responds in the affirmative, that will change the entire vaccination campaign, the minister said in response to a query from VRT.

    The second question is whether the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered 42 days after the first, instead of 21 days as has been recommended thus far.

    The final question is whether administering a single dose would be enough instead of the two recommended for some vaccines. On this last point Vandenbroucke said the question was perhaps premature.

    “I really want to reset the campaign,” he stressed, although he refrained from making any earth-shattering statements in that regard. “Would you have thought six months ago that so many Belgians would already have been vaccinated?” he added. “No.”

    The Minister, who did not want to focus solely on vaccination, said he felt it was also possible to do more testing if the various testing methods that exist are taken into account.

    “Perhaps we need to be simpler today and use the capacity we have to a maximum,” he said.

    The Brussels Times