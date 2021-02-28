   
Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 February, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says...
Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb...
Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the...
UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar...
Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy next week
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    Pregnant women in Belgium recommended to accept vaccination
    Cancer: New prostate test could save thousands of lives
    After a week of sun, cold temperatures expected to come back to Belgium next week
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium
    Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation homes
    Covid-19: The upward trend in the figures continues
    Belgian epidemiologist fears third wave around the corner
    ‘There is no vaccine against the climate crisis’: EU adopts new strategy on climate change
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    The European Green Deal: Is it possible to protect the climate and free trade? A steelmaker’s perspective
    Research: Scientists uncover four ways Zoom is not good for you
    Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned building
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says

    Sunday, 28 February 2021
    © Belga

    The head of GEMS, an advisory group to the Government of Belgium, called on Belgians on Sunday to stop complaining about Covid-19 and its effects.

    While acknowledging that the health crisis and accompanying measures weighed heavily on the population, infectious disease specialist Erika Vlieghe noted that complaining all the time would not help anyone feel better.

    “If we do not stop telling ourselves ‘it’s horrible,’ and ‘we can’t stand it any longer,’ then we definitely won’t be able to stand it any longer,” Ms. Vlieghe said on the VRT’s “De Zevende Dag” programme.

    “I do not at all wish to deny that it’s very hard for everyone and, certainly, for a whole series of groups such as many high-risk people or young people, that’s undeniable,” she added. “But, on the other hand, I think – I’ve said it before and now I’m going to put it on my sweater – we need to stop complaining.”

    Highlighting progress made over the past year, she said “exactly one year ago, we had our first Corona patient and we cobbled together testing units in containers outside hospitals.”

    “We were caught in the storm of people coming back from Italy,” Ms. Vlieghe added. “We could only do a few dozen tests per day and now we can administer tens of thousands.

    “We have an entire vaccination strategy,” she continued. “It’s going too slowly, in our opinion, but we’ve been able to vaccinate all residential nursing homes. Deaths there have plunged and we’re seeing far fewer outbreaks. That’s enormous progress that we do not talk enough about, but it’s real progress.”

    The expert’s statement aroused a number of reactions, especially from politicians.

    “Complaining is one of the last freedoms that have not been curtailed, Mouvement Reformateur President Georges-Louis Bouchez tweeted. “It’s legitimate in a democracy. We have to learn to listen to it. Tomorrow, I’m going to print a sweater that says ‘let’s speed up vaccination together.’ That will be more useful.”

    The Brussels Times