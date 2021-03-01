   
Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium...
Belgium will play a role in European distribution...
Construction worker falls at Brussels work site...
Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting...
Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium
    Belgium will play a role in European distribution of Janssen vaccine
    Construction worker falls at Brussels work site
    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
    Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
    Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than last week
    Police break up party in Bois de la Cambre over the weekend
    Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates
    More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen
    Here’s what’s new on 1 March
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy on Wednesday
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved in US
    View more
    Share article:

    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Uber drivers who fulfill contracts with smartphones and geolocation can be fined and have their car confiscated, according to a recent decision from the Brussels government that leaves the ride share company effectively unable to operate in the capital.

    Brussels is estimated to have 2,000 Uber drivers, but people are sharply divided when it comes to whether the ride sharing service – which has gained immense popularity in other countries like the US and Canada – has a place in the Belgian capital.

    “It is the system itself that is reprehensible. The question is, what kind of future we want to give to passenger transport in Brussels? The competition introduced by Uber is not sustainable in the long term,” said Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, according to Belga News Agency.

    Related News

     

    He called for consideration of alternatives, pointing out that Uber doesn’t use employment contracts for its drivers, who instead work as independent contractors.

    “It’s like asking a cook to stop using pots and pans,” CDH deputy Christophe De Beukelaer told La Libre. “Rudi Vervoort and [Minister of the Mobility Committee] Elke Van den Brandt are effectively preventing Uber and [French ride-sharing company] Heetch from driving in Brussels. It’s unbelievable. We are going to be the only city in Europe where you won’t be able to order a transport vehicle via your mobile phone.”

    De Beukelaer is asking Vervoort to provide an explanation to parliament this week. Meanwhile, Uber is pursuing options in the court.

    A representative of Uber in Belgium said that because the regulations are still under investigation by the Constitutional Court, it’s “incomprehensible” that measures are being taken against 2,000 drivers.

    In the Taxi Plan drawn up by the Brussels government in 2018, platforms such as Uber are subject to the same rules as current taxis and limousines.

    Rudi Vervoort explained that the problem lies with the use of a phone during the ride, saying that Uber does its best to work around certain rules by classifying itself as a limousine, but must respect this rule regarding the use of phones.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times