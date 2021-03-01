   
Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
Monday, 01 March, 2021
    © Belga

    The owner of a holiday home in Offagne, a village in the province of Luxembourg, rented their place to what they thought was a group of five people all within the same social bubble last week.

    Instead, 14 people from Brussels between the ages of 20 and 30 came to occupy the space.

    The owner notified police, who fined each person €750 and the one who booked the space €4,000. Because it wasn’t the first citation for four of the offenders, they will have to answer to the court.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times