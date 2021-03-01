All Ikea stores worldwide will offer second-hand items for sale within the next two years after an expansion of the system already in place in the Mons store in Belgium, called the “Circular Hub.”

The system allows for customers to bring their old Ikea furniture back to the store and exchange it for vouchers worth up to half of its original value. The one in the Belgian store was the first of its kind.

Although the Circular Hub was closed in the Mons store due to the coronavirus, it opened again recently.

Related News

Nathalie Van Edom, a sustainability expert for Ikea Belgium, explained that the Circular Hub is part of the Swedish furniture giant’s sustainability plan, which also includes working exclusively with recycled materials and becoming zero-waste by 2030.

Ikea has been present in Belgium since 1984 and has eight stores in Belgium – in Anderlecht, Zaventem, Ghent, Wilrijk, Hasselt, Arlon, Mons, and Hognoul – employing more than 4,300 people.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times